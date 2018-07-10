Tropical Storm Chris expected to miss P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island is not in the path of Tropical Storm Chris, according to Environment Canada.

On Monday, the weather service issued issued a statement for Nova Scotia and parts of P.E.I. and New Brunswick, saying they could be in the path of a tropical storm that formed off the U.S. coast Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, it said the storm is expected to track south of Nova Scotia at hurricane strength on Thursday and then reach southeastern Newfoundland on Friday as a post-tropical storm, the weather service said.

The statement for P.E.I. has been lifted.

It said it's too early to tell if wind or rainfall warnings will be required for Newfoundland, but winds could approach 100 km/h over the Avalon peninsula.

