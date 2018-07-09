Maritimes could be in path of Tropical Storm Chris, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada has issued a statement for Nova Scotia and parts of P.E.I. and New Brunswick, saying they could be in the path of a tropical storm that formed off the U.S. coast Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Chris is expected to gain strength, possibly attaining hurricane status by late Tuesday or Wednesday.

It might reach Nova Scotia by Thursday, though Environment Canada said it's still unsure about the forecast track and the system's intensity.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is monitoring the storm and will be issuing updates.

