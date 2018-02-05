Rainfall warning issued for most of P.E.I.

Rain from post-tropical storm Erin is expected to hit P.E.I. Thursday morning and continue to fall heavily through the night.

"Even though it's a tropical depression right now it's still going to pack a punch," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Queens and Prince counties, with 60 millimetres of rain forecast. While the rain in Kings County falls short of warning criteria, up to 35 mm is still expected.

Between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain will fall during the day, but the main part of the storm will hit the Island overnight.

"Tonight the rain gets more intense, more chances for thunderstorms. On top of that we could see some fog patches when it's not raining," said Simpkin.

Rain will be heavy enough in Prince and Queens to create a risk of flash flooding and water pooling on roads. In Kings wind could be more of an issue, with gusts of 70 km/h and perhaps as high as 90.

Environment Canada says the track of the storm is still uncertain, and a rainfall warning for Kings is still possible.

The rain is expected to end Friday morning, leaving sunny skies behind.

