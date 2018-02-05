Rainfall warning issued for most of P.E.I.
Rainfall warning still possible for Kings County
Rain from post-tropical storm Erin is expected to hit P.E.I. Thursday morning and continue to fall heavily through the night.
"Even though it's a tropical depression right now it's still going to pack a punch," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Queens and Prince counties, with 60 millimetres of rain forecast. While the rain in Kings County falls short of warning criteria, up to 35 mm is still expected.
Between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain will fall during the day, but the main part of the storm will hit the Island overnight.
"Tonight the rain gets more intense, more chances for thunderstorms. On top of that we could see some fog patches when it's not raining," said Simpkin.
Rain will be heavy enough in Prince and Queens to create a risk of flash flooding and water pooling on roads. In Kings wind could be more of an issue, with gusts of 70 km/h and perhaps as high as 90.
Environment Canada says the track of the storm is still uncertain, and a rainfall warning for Kings is still possible.
The rain is expected to end Friday morning, leaving sunny skies behind.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.