Ottawa supports P.E.I. aerospace research

The government of Canada is putting up more than $3 million to help a P.E.I. company develop new aerospace technology.

The money will go toward the purchase of a Renishaw RenAm 500Q 3D printer, which will be used to design and print aerospace parts. Development of the new technology is expected to be ready for commercialization at the end of a three-year project.

"This equipment places us among the most technologically advanced manufacturing facilities in eastern Canada," said Tronosjet CEO Mark Coffin.

The research is expected to create 18 jobs. The money includes a $2.4 million loan from ACOA and a $870,000 grant from the National Research Council.

Tronosjet set up in Slemon Park in 2004 with a focus on modifying and maintaining BAE 146 and Avro RJ aircraft.

More P.E.I. news