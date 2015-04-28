Minister expects moratorium on high-capacity wells for agriculture will stay in place

When P.E.I.'s new Water Act is proclaimed, which is expected this spring, it will likely still include a moratorium on high-capacity wells for irrigation, says Environment Minister Brad Trivers.

"In the current draft of the water withdrawal regulations we are explicitly putting moratorium on high-capacity wells for agriculture," Trivers told CBC's Island Morning Friday

"In the second draft I expect that to remain."

Thursday, following a presentation to the legislature's environmental sustainability committee by senior bureaucrats, Trivers said he was still looking for input from that committee before making a decision.

Farmers lobbying for irrigation

Agriculture is the only sector that is banned from drilling high-capacity wells in the province.

The moratorium has been in place since 2001. The P.E.I. Potato Board has been lobbying to have it lifted, and suggesting it might mount a legal challenge.

Trivers said he does not have a legal opinion on whether the moratorium would hold up in court, and said he understands the potato board's concerns.

"In my personal opinion it is a little bit unfair that only agriculture is not allowed to have high-capacity wells," he said.

"But once again, you don't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. It is unfair, in my opinion, but we have to be very cautious with how we move forward."

'Water is a complex thing'

The message from the public during consultations on the Water Act was very clear, said Trivers. Water is very precious, government was told, and nothing should be done to endanger it.

The science shows that groundwater is not threatened by current practices, said Trivers, but more research is needed on further uses.

"Water is a complex thing," he said.

"Our rules say we're only allowed to use 35 per cent of the groundwater recharge. If you look at a full year we have enough water. However, of course as we know, the groundwater doesn't recharge evenly across the whole year. It's mostly in the spring and the fall."

Farmers would be looking to pump most of their water for irrigation in the summer, when the recharge rate is low, he said.

Trivers hopes the second draft of regulations can be finalized soon, and the Water Act can then be proclaimed in about four months.

New research could still see the moratorium eventually lifted, he said.

