Cystic fibrosis 'wonder drug' now covered by P.E.I.

The Prince Edward Island government is now providing medical coverage for Trikafta, a drug which can help improve the life of Islanders with cystic fibrosis.

Trikafta helps slow the progression of the cystic fibrosis, improve lung function and increases the lifespan of people with the disease. Health Canada approved the drug in June.

It's the closest thing we've ever had to a cure. — Hunter Guindon

Hunter Guindon, an Islander diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was 14, advocated for the drug to be covered by the P.E.I. government. He spoke to the P.EI. legislature's health and social development committee last February.

"This is the wonder drug that we've been waiting [for] decades to come. It's the closest thing we've ever had to a cure," he said.

Guindon said having the province fund the drug has already changed his life.

"Trikafta is going to have an incredibly profound impact on the lives of so many Islanders," Guindon said in a written release Friday.

"Today, my life has changed. This is the miracle medicine I've been waiting for my entire life, and it's finally here. We can finally take a deep breath."

Instead of spending hours every day taking a collection of medications to help lessen symptoms of cystic fibrosis, Guindon and others will be able to take just three Trikafta pills a day.

But Trikafta can cost up to $300,000 US for a year of treatment.

'So much hope for the future'

Island couple Ray and Sherri Carmichael have a 10-year-old who has the disease and said they are thrilled to hear the announcement from the P.E.I. government.

"This means so much to our family and all in P.E.I. who love someone with cystic fibrosis. This provides so much hope for their future," the couple said in the same release.

P.E.I. Health Minister Ernie Hudson said he's pleased to help Islanders who suffer from cystic fibrosis with the lifesaving medication.

"We are continuously working to ensure that cost is not a barrier when it comes to Islanders getting the medications they need most, when they need them most," Hudson said in the release.