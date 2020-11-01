Charlottetown trick-or-treaters undeterred by COVID-19
Charlottetown police say it did not get any Halloween calls
It was certainly a different year for trick-or-treaters on P.E.I., but for sisters Lydia and Elinor Steele, the day was just as exciting as ever.
Lydia, 8, and Elinor, 6, live in Charlottetown and went out in their neighborhood.
Despite the changes brought on by the pandemic, the two were eager to go trick-or-treating and said it was not that different from any other Halloween.
"You still kind of need to wait for people when they're at a house, because you can't just go in front of them," Lydia said. "That's not really nice, and also, well, we usually finish at eight o'clock anyways."
P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office set out guidelines for trick-or-treating in advance. The guidelines included visiting homes that were familiar, minimizing crowds around doorways and not grabbing from a communal bowl.
"It's still Halloween and you still get treats, the difference is you need six feet away and it's like butting, so you can't exactly go in front of them since there's rules, you have to wait your turn and be nice," said Elinor, who went as a witch.
Lydia went out as a zombie dressed as a ballerina "and like the zombie's dream is to be a ballerina," she said.
The girls got ready in the afternoon and then went to their nanny's house, where they did a candy hunt with their cousins.
Both agree that overall, they were excited about Halloween and most looking forward to the candy.
"I like that we get treats," Elinor said.
"I like how the leaves change colour and they fall," Lydia added.
"I also like getting candy."
Police in Charlottetown said they did not get any Halloween-related calls.
