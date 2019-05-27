COVID-19 presents 'golden opportunity' for P.E.I.'s health-care system, says emergency room doctor

Emergency room physician Dr. Trevor Jain says after COVID-19, hospitals on P.E.I. will never operate the same again — and that could be a good thing.

In an interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin, Jain said the lessons learned over the past several weeks should be used to improve the system to benefit patients and staff in the future.

Some changes to the Island's health-care system will even be beyond our control, he said, and encounters between patients and doctors will be just one of those things.

"For example in the emergency department, depending on their systems, it can take twice as long maybe even two-and-a-half times as long with the appropriate gear, the appropriate assessment, the other background things that we need to do," he said.

"We have to remember how we do business has changed, we're never going to be back to the way we did business — it's just not the reality."

There is a golden opportunity in this pandemic to hit ‘Ctrl Alt Delete’ for the health care system. Use this pandemic to shed light on re tooling the system to provide extraordinary care to all Canadians. Don’t waste it. —@Jainbrae

But changes to the system and patient care, Jain said, provide a "golden opportunity."

"Let's not do health care the way we've done it before. It doesn't work. Having people on stretchers for hours on end in the emergency department doesn't work. Having minimal resources in long-term care facilities doesn't work," he said.

"This pandemic is taking control away from us and we have a fantastic opportunity to retool the system from the ground up. We're small enough that we can do it and I have faith that if the will is there by all parties, the rest of Canada will be looking on us."

Lifting restrictions

Jain also noted that even as the province has implemented Phase 1 of its ease-back plan, Islanders still need to exert caution to prevent a potential surge in COVID-19 cases on P.E.I.

"I'm glad restrictions are being lifted," he said. "I think it's important for the morale of Islanders."

However, he said health measures need to continue to be respected to avoid a situation where the province is forced to reinstate restrictions due to an outbreak.

"That would be really detrimental to our morale … so I think we've got to stay the course."

