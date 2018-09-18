Funeral scheduled for boy who died at school

There will be a funeral Thursday for a P.E.I. boy who died suddenly at school on Friday.

Trayton John-Preston Acton (Knox) was nine-years-old.

"The death occurred suddenly at the Belfast School while participating in the Terry Fox Run which he loved," according to his obituary.

There will a visitation at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral home Wednesday, and a funeral service at St. John's Presbyterian Church in Belfast Thursday.

The family has asked for donations to the pediatric intensive care unit at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

RCMP said there was no criminality connected to the incident.

