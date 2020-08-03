Planning to travel for March break? Pack your patience, experts say

More Islanders might be planning to travel this March break as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift on P.E.I. and abroad — and for many, it'll be their first trip in two years.

But Steve Olmstead, the director of the Canadian Automobile Association Atlantic, says travel won't be quite as easy as it was pre-pandemic.

"A lot has changed, hasn't it? It certainly feels that way. There's new information all the time it seems," Olmstead told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

"So it's really important just to try and get your head around all these things and figure out how they impact you and your travel plans.… The bottom line is plan ahead as best you can at this stage, and not just for what's the best flight or what flight connection you need, but kind of some of those what ifs and what are my requirements."

Those headed to the U.S. are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result completed one day before entry, regardless of vaccination status. For some Caribbean nations like the Bahamas, a negative test result needs to be done three days before entry.

In Prince Edward Island, there is no isolation requirement for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers coming into the province, but they must test for COVID-19 on entry as well as on days 2 and 4 after entry.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the province is planning for additional testing for school-aged children in the coming weeks as Islanders are expected to travel over the break.

"We are going to be encouraging people to do some testing over the March break for students, and we'll be sending some information out through the schools next week," she said.

"But also testing that first week back when we get back, into the end of March when they return to school."

Prepare for setbacks, be flexible

Olmstead said many travel insurance policies and travel health insurance plans will now cover COVID-specific travel interruptions.

"A big change occurred recently when government said, 'Yes, go travel, just be careful,'" he said.

"Now that conditions have changed and the advisories have changed, more of the health policy is going to apply to you. And as we all know, when you travel things happen. You might need some medical attention, you might need a hospital stay, you might need to get back to Canada — so travel health insurance covers all of these things and more."

Depending on the policy and the destination, travellers might also be covered for additional expenses, an extended stay, or transportation should they contract COVID-19 while travelling.

"So these are the types of things a policy will cover but again, you want to work with a professional to walk you through those details, just helps you with your planning and kind of address the what if."

He adds that patience is a necessary virtue for travelling in a post-pandemic world.

"Pack your patience. You know, there's going to be delays. Travel providers are kind of getting back into it, everybody is keen but not everything is at full capacity," he said.

"So just be prepared that you might not get quick access to things you're used to during normal times."

'Travel insurance is extremely important'

Travis Stewart with the Stewart Travel Group in Charlottetown, P.E.I., says business has picked up as Islanders prepare to travel for the first time since 2020.

"We are a lot busier than we have been for the last two years," he said.

Travis Stewart recommends that travellers going abroad with health conditions should consult physicians. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's difficult to keep up with at this point. February has probably been our busiest February since the beginning of the company. That's how big it's been."

He said agents can help walk clients through all the travel requirements for different countries.

"That may take a couple of times, or a couple of conversations, or a couple of emails. So that's a little bit more work than what we've done in the past prior to COVID for sure."

Stewart added that anyone with pre-existing health conditions should consult a doctor before making travel plans, but those with insurance should be fully refunded for any scenario that involves a travel cancellation.

"Travel insurance is extremely important, probably more now than ever," he said.