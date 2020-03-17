Face masks and fewer seats: What to expect when travel restrictions are lifted

When travel restrictions lift post COVID-19, people should expect to see more passengers wearing masks and fewer full flights, some travel agents on P.E.I. say.

George Stewart, owner of Travels by George, says when people start travelling for leisure again, airlines and airports are going to have to come up with new ways to keep everyone healthy, and reassure the public it is safe to travel.

This might include taking passengers' temperatures, not offering food or beverages in flight and making face masks mandatory for everyone.

"It's not as simple as you know, just starting it up and off we go again," said Stewart.

"There's never going to be a normal again. When it finally does open, it's going to be a lot of testing the waters, and a lot of pretty empty planes."

George Stewart, owner of Travels by George in Kinkora, says when people start travelling for leisure again, airlines and airports will have to come up with new ways to reassure the public it is safe. (Submitted: George Stewart)

Stewart believes it could be spring 2021 before international travel resumes as it did prior to the pandemic — and several months still before domestic travel resumes.

He said there are fears a second wave of coronavirus could hit Canada this fall alongside the start of flu season. If that happens, it would likely also affect both prices and availability of flights, he said.

"Even if it's the regular flu, you don't know whether it's COVID-19, so you're still going to have to stay at home for two weeks. With the flu season, the worst of everything kind of all converges at once."

Expect fares to drop briefly

Paulette Soloman, owner of The Travel Store — an agency with outlets across Atlantic Canada — expects that when travel restrictions initially begin to lift, airlines will offer some low airfares to get things moving again.

But she said she believes fares will rise again quickly as demand increases alongside fewer flights and fewer seats available than usual.

Travel Store Owner Paulette Soloman says she believes airlines might initially offer low fares entice passengers to fly again, but expects those will not last long. (Nancy Waugh/CBC)

"We have to remember that pretty much every travel-related business worldwide is losing money right now," said Soloman.

"They won't have the cash reserves for the long term to be able to deep discount. So we might see some good pricing to start, but I think in the longer term, prices will probably come back to what we would think as more of a normal price range."

Soloman said that travel agents, who normally make a living by earning commission from their bookings, are now mostly cancelling and rebooking trips — so they have little to no money coming in.

"It's having a very serious impact, and that certainly impacts our sustainability," said Soloman.

Another factor in pricing and availability will be which businesses survive the pandemic, and which do not, she added.

"That would be the same for many travel-related businesses."

She said for small agencies like hers, federal and provincial government relief programs will be vital for survival.

Soloman said that once travel restrictions are lifted, agents will be busy helping those who had to cancel planned trips in recent months, leaving them with travel vouchers to use in the next two years.

Changes in discretionary income due to the effects of COVID-19 will make planning travel for leisure a challenge for some, she said, but she's confident that those who are still able to travel will start booking again as soon as they feel it is safe to do so.

"I think we all have a new-found appreciation for the freedom and ability to get out there and explore the world," said Soloman.

"I think that's going to create some pent-up demand — the big question though is when can that start?"

