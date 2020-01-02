Your Christmas trash sorting guide for P.E.I., 2022 version

So you've opened the presents and your living room is a sea of wrapping paper, ribbons and cardboard.

Now what?

Island Waste Management hopes you will resist the temptation to throw it all together and drop it at the curb.

After all, nobody likes to see that orange rejection sticker on their bins or blue bags!

Island Waste checked our garbage list twice for accuracy. Here's what to do with some common Christmas items.

Wrapping paper

It's compost unless it has plastic or foil on it. Then it's waste.

Greeting cards

Greeting cards are compost unless they have plastic, foil, ribbons, or other waste items on the cards, in which case the entire card goes in the waste.

If the greeting card has a battery, remove the battery and recycle it at a recycling collection location.

Christmas cards go in compost, unless they have embellishments like glitter or ribbon, in which case they are waste. (Neil Hyde photo)

Gift bags

If they're shiny with a plastic coating, they're waste.

But, Island Waste Management said if you have a gift bag that is brown paper with brown paper handles, that can be recycled so it can go with your corrugated cardboard or blue bag number one (paper items).

Brown paper packaging

This is recyclable, and can go with corrugated cardboard or in a blue bag number one (paper items).

After you've unwrapped a few of your favourite things, brown paper packaging goes into recycling and the string in waste. (Environmental Defence)

Ribbons, bows and tinsel

Waste, waste and waste.

Ribbons and bows go in waste, and will end up in P.E.I.'s landfill or being burned at the Energy From Waste plant in Charlottetown. (Getty Images)

Tissue paper

Compost, even if it has traces of glitter.

Island Waste said it will accept small amount of contamination on it.

Bubble wrap

No recycling number on it? Put it in the waste. (After you've popped it, of course).

Boxboard

Boxboard? Think cereal boxes, frozen pizza boxes or folding gift boxes for sweaters.

Island Waste said the difference is with corrugated cardboard you have the two flat layers with the wavy layer in the centre.

Put boxboard in the compost, while its cousin, corrugated cardboard, goes in recycling.

Wooden boxes

It might be tempting to put these wooden boxes in the compost, but don't. They go in the black waste bin.

If you have a clementine box, the clementines and their peelings can go in compost, though.

The empty clementine box goes in the black bin — unlike the clementine peelings, which go in the green bin. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Christmas lights

If there is a plastic cover over the lights, and it doesn't have a recycling number on it, pull it off and put it in waste. The rest goes in the recycling blue bag number two (plastic, metal, glass items) — bulb or no bulb.

If you can get the bulb out, take the bulbs out and take them to the Waste Watch drop-off centre for light bulb recycling, Island Waste said.

If they won't come out, leave them with the string of lights and put them in blue bag number two (plastic, metal, glass items) for recycling.

Christmas lights can be recycled. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Christmas tree

Curbside collection for Christmas trees starts the week of Jan. 9. Trees have to be curbside by 7 a.m. AT, and drivers are not able to come back if trees are not out in time.

Feed a goat in the new year with your old Christmas tree. (Jennifer Brooker)

Keep in mind, trees may not be collected on the same day as regular garbage pickup.

Anyone whose religious traditions will be affected by the pickup date are encouraged to call IWMC for arrangements. For example, some Islanders may be celebrating Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7.

Here are the rules for discarded Christmas trees: No ornaments on them, no tinsel, no tree heavier than 23 kilograms (50 pounds) or longer than 2.4 metres (eight feet). If it's longer or heavier than that, you can cut it in half.

Make sure the tree isn't stuck in snow or covered with snow so the drivers can access it, Island Waste said.

Residential customers can also drop off their trees at Waste Watch Drop-Off Centres free of charge during January.

Several Island goat farms have also registered for the IWMC Christmas Tree Program. Check out IWMC's list of registered farmers on its website, and arrange to deliver your tree directly to the farmer if you wish.