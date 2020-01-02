Your Christmas trash sorting guide for P.E.I., 2021 version
Did you know you can donate your tree to a goat farm?
So you've opened the presents and your living room is a sea of wrapping paper, ribbons and cardboard.
Now what?
Island Waste Management hopes you will resist the temptation to throw it all together and drop it at the curb.
After all, nobody likes to see that orange rejection sticker on their bins or blue bags!
Island Waste's Heather Myers checked our garbage list twice for accuracy. Here's what to do with some common Christmas items.
Wrapping paper
It's compost unless it has plastic or foil on it. Then it's waste.
Greeting cards
Greeting cards are compost unless they have plastic, foil, ribbons, or other waste items on the cards, in which case the entire card goes in the waste.
If the greeting card has a battery, remove the battery and recycle it at a recycling collection location.
Gift bags
If they're shiny with a plastic coating, they're waste.
But, Myers said: "If you have a gift bag that is brown paper with brown paper handles, that can be recycled so it can go with your corrugated cardboard or blue bag number one."
Brown paper packaging
This is recyclable, and can go with corrugated cardboard or in a blue bag.
Ribbons, bows and tinsel
Waste, waste and waste.
Tissue paper
Compost, even if it has traces of glitter.
"We will accept that small amount of contamination on it," Myers said.
Save tissue paper to make suncatchers with your kids or grandkids.
Bubble wrap
No recycling number on it? Put it in the waste. (After you've popped it, of course).
Boxboard
Boxboard? Think cereal boxes, frozen pizza boxes or folding gift boxes for sweaters.
"The difference is with corrugated cardboard you have the two flat layers with the wavy layer in the centre," Myers said.
Put boxboard in the compost, while its cousin, corrugated cardboard, goes in recycling.
Clementine boxes
It might be tempting to put these wooden boxes in the compost, but don't. They go in the black waste bin.
The clementines and their peelings can go in compost, though.
Christmas lights
If there is a plastic cover over the lights, and it doesn't have a recycling number on it, pull it off and put it in waste. The rest goes in the recycling blue bag — bulb or no bulb.
"If you can get the bulb out, take the bulbs out and take them to the Waste Watch drop-off centre for light bulb recycling," Myers said.
"If they won't come out, leave them with the string of lights and put them in blue bag number two for recycling."
Christmas tree
Curbside collection for Christmas trees starts the week of Jan. 10. Trees have to be curbside by 7 a.m. AT, and drivers are not able to come back if trees are not out in time.
Keep in mind, Myers said, that trees may not be collected on the same day as regular garbage pickup.
Anyone whose religious traditions will be affected by the pickup date are encouraged to call IWMC for arrangements. For example, some Islanders may be celebrating Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7.
Here are the rules for discarded Christmas trees: No ornaments on them, no tinsel, no tree heavier than 23 kilograms (50 pounds) or longer than 2.4 metres (eight feet). If it's longer or heavier than that, you can cut it in half.
"Make sure the tree isn't stuck in snow or covered with snow so the drivers can access it," Myers said.
Residential customers can also drop off their trees free of charge during January.
Several Island goat farms have also registered for the IWMC Christmas Tree Program. Check out IWMC's list of registered farmers on its website, and arrange to deliver your tree directly to the farmer if you wish.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?