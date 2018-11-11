P.E.I. seeking input on sustainable transportation

The provincial government is seeking input from Islanders on the future of sustainable transportation on P.E.I.

Islanders are encouraged to provide their ideas and feedback by completing an online questionnaire open until Dec. 18.

Transportation accounts for 48 per cent of provincial greenhouse gas emissions, according to the province.

"Identifying and implementing a plan to reduce the impact of transportation emissions is of the utmost importance in our efforts to fight climate change," said Transportation Minister Paula Biggar.

Developing a sustainable transportation action plan was recommended in both the Provincial Energy Strategy and the Climate Change Action Plan.

