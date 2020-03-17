P.E.I's transit system will continue to run as scheduled as restaurants, schools and daycare centres shutdown amid COVID-19 concerns.

Mike Cassidy, owner of Maritime Bus and T3 Transit, said the companies have stepped up cleaning practices and implemented new rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Riders will no longer be able to sit on the front seat or stand in the aisle.

"When you look at the precaution, there is only so much you can do when you're on a bus," Cassidy said.

"We feel very comfortable today that we are doing the best we possibly can, but more importantly it's gratifying knowing our customers believe in the T3 Transit, believe in Maritime Bus."

Halbert Pratt of Pat and Elephant, a transportation service for people with mobility issues, said ridership is down as more people are staying inside.

Pat and the Elephant typically does about 100 calls a day, often taking people to appointments, Pratt said. But that has recently dropped to fewer than 20.

"A lot of the doctors are cancelling their calls or moving their treatments to a later date," Pratt said.

Taxis cleaning more

Pratt said he views the service as essential, and he has been looking into some of the money being offered by the provincial and federal government for employers.

Taxi drivers on P.E.I. are also cleaning more, wiping down cars between customers

Kirby Eldershaw of Yellow Cab said drivers will only accept single fares and are not picking up multiple people at once.

"We have some wipes in the car, we're wiping down the door handles when they get out, our debit machines and stuff like that. But business is kind of a little slow."

