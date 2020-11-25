Smith Lodge set to open 9 transitional housing beds by end of year, minister says

P.E.I.'s minister of social development and housing says more transitional housing beds will soon be available for Islanders in need.

Ernie Hudson said nine transitional housing beds at Smith Lodge in Charlottetown are set to open by the end of the year. He said the plan is to expand that to 20 beds by the spring of next year.

Smith Lodge was initially planned to open as a 28-bed transitional housing facility this summer, and offer transitional housing to men, women and children. Hudson said the pandemic caused delays for the opening the building.

"If we weren't in the middle of a pandemic or had experienced the pandemic, yes we would have been in a position this fall for 20 transitional beds or units at Smith Lodge," Hudson said.

Hudson says the plan is to open up to 20 beds by the spring of next year with half allocated to men and the other half for women. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

Hudson said the nine beds set to open by the end of this year will only be available to men. He said when the facility eventually opens all 20 beds, half will be allocated for men and the other half for women.

He said the government has also finalized an agreement to provide funding to support three emergency and transitional housing options for Islanders in need of shelter, including Bedford MacDonald House, the Community Outreach Centre and the opening of Smith Lodge.

He said government will provide the Salvation Army with $3.7 million over the next three years to operate these programs.

'Last place to turn'

Hudson announced the opening of the new beds while responding to questions from Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly in the legislature Tuesday.

'I couldn't imagine having no place to go at this time,' says Liberal MLA, Gord McNeilly. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

McNeilly also questioned the minister about how many shelter beds are currently available to Islanders in need of a place to sleep for the night.

"Today we woke up to strong winds and colder weather, I couldn't imagine having no place to go at this time," McNeilly said.

Hudson said there are currently nine beds available at Bedford MacDonald House in Charlottetown and another six at Deacon House, which provides overnight shelter for men over 19 who struggle with addictions issues.

McNeilly also asked why Bedford MacDonald House only had nine beds available, when the capacity is normally 12.

At this point in time there's absolutely no plan to close Deacon House. — Health Minister James Aylward

Hudson said the number of beds available at Bedford MacDonald House had to be adjusted for the time being to adhere to public health protocols associated with COVID-19.

McNeilly also said he's hearing concerns from Islanders about the fact that the shelter is not open 24 hours a day.

"In many cases these shelters, aside from providing essential services are the last place someone can turn to before being left out completely in the cold," McNeilly said.

"What assurances can you provide Islanders who are worried that the shelter may be limited in the weeks and months to come?"

Hudson said the Community Outreach Centre, located at the Smith Lodge is open to Islanders in need of a place to go when Bedford MacDonald House is closed.

Deacon House not closing

McNeilly also said he's hearing concerns from Islanders who are worried that Deacon House may be closing.

Speaking with reporters, Minister of Health and Wellness James Aylward, whose department is responsible for the facility, said the province doesn't plan to close Deacon House.

"At some point it will be replaced with a newer facility," Aylward said. "But at this point in time there's absolutely no plan to close Deacon House."

He said the facility is currently operating at its capacity with six available beds. He said the province will eventually replace the building as part of the construction of the new mental health campus and at that time those beds will be made available at another location.

