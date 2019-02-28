P.E.I. opens up transit route to addictions facility

Charlottetown residents looking to get to the Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility on the outskirts of Stratford can now take the bus.

It's about eight kilometres from downtown Charlottetown to the facility and until this week there was no transit service.

"We know that transportation is a barrier to care for many Islanders and families struggling with addiction," said Lisa Thibeau, administrator of addictions services east, in a news release.

"The availability of public transportation to our facility will make it easier for Islanders to take the first step in getting the help they need to overcome their addiction."

The service started this week. The bus leaves Confederation Centre for the treatment facility three times a day — at 9:50 a.m., 10:50 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. — Monday to Friday, with an additional 2:50 p.m. bus on Wednesday to accommodate regular group programming on that day.

The bus takes about 15 minutes and will return to Charlottetown immediately after arrival.

The ride is free. Health PEI provided $20,000 for the initiative. The bus is being provided by Coach Atlantic.

