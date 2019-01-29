Stratford may use taxis, vans to get residents to bus stops

The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., wants to expand transit from the town's core to subdivisions on its outskirts.

The town is planning to launch a pilot project for people in Ward 3 that would offer on-demand rides from taxis or mini buses.

"We have decided to try this and to see if people will use it. And if successful, it may be a good model we could expand elsewhere in areas people can't reach transit stops," said Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden.

Testing out demand

The program would expand transit to the Mount Herbert Road and Clearview and Reeves Estates area where bus service is currently unavailable — an area with about 3,500 people.

'It eases congestion on the bridge, it saves people money, they don't have to worry about parking' says Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden of public transit. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The town wants to see if there is enough demand in the area to warrant a bus route, Ogden said.

It plans to start the pilot by March or April, Ogden said, adding he was not sure how long it will run for before the town makes a decision.

The service would allow people to call about 24 hours ahead to get picked up at their homes and driven to the nearest transit stop, Ogden said.

"They'll still need a transit pass or to pay their fare when they get on the bus, however it will provide this service," he said.

This isn't the first transit pilot in Ward 3. Ogden said the town tried a similar project when the bus service first started in 2008, but not enough people were interested in using it.

Similar pilots across Canada

"For now, it's just Ward 3 and it's just a pilot," he said.

The idea for the pilot was partially inspired by other municipalities in Canada such as Innisfil, Ont., Ogden said.

"There's been a couple of more Canadian examples where this has been provided and it's worked quite well," Ogden said.

The town is currently accepting bids from potential service providers, Ogden said. The tender closes February 15.

"We want people to use transit. It eases congestion on the bridge, it saves people money, they don't have to worry about parking their car … It's a win-win situation for everyone," Ogden said.

More P.E.I. news