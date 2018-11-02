New yield-to-bus rule in effect on P.E.I.

Motorists in P.E.I. now must yield to transit buses rejoining traffic, due to a new regulation under the Highway Traffic Act.

The new rule, which has been in effect since March 13, allows a stopped bus to re-enter the closest lane.

Provincial officials say it only applies to transit buses in a municipality in a speed zone of 60 km/h or less, and does not apply to other buses such as motorcoaches.

They also note it's consistent with many other provinces, including B.C. and Nova Scotia.

T3 Transit owner Mike Cassidy says reflective signs were put on the left side of the back of buses Wednesday to remind motorists to yield.

"So when the blinker is on, the driver of the transit bus is trying to pull out into the lane and we're asking motorists behind to see the left-turn signal merging and to give the bus the right of way," he said.

Anyone caught flouting the rule faces a fine ranging from $100 to $500, though Cassidy expects in the early going motorists will get away with a warning.

