'Love is louder': Community comforted by large turnout in support of transgender rights

Members and allies of P.E.I.'s transgender community say the large turnout for a rally in support of transgender rights on Sunday brought them a "ton of joy" and made them feel safe in a time when bigotry is on the rise.

More than 200 people marched in downtown Charlottetown, carrying signs that read Protect Trans Youth and Trans Men Are Real Men and chanting slogans such as "We're here. We're queer. We won't disappear."

Lucky Fusca, executive director of the P.E.I. Transgender Network, said the march was about transgender joy, increasing visibility of the transgender community and standing up to transphobia.

"The emboldenment of bigoted beliefs and hate has been really loud and we wanted to gather today to show our community and to show our allies that love is louder," Fusca said.

Lucky Fusca is the executive director of the P.E.I. Transgender Network. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Last month, a storytime event featuring people dressed in drag that was planned for the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown was cancelled after it was the target of online attacks. It has been rescheduled for April 15.

Fusca said they were grateful to see so much support on Sunday.

"When I turned around and saw how many people were following in tow, it was healing for me. It brought me a ton of joy and made me feel safe," Fusca said.

Police were not notified in advance of the demonstration, but there was little traffic disruption.

Fusca said they did not see any people protesting the march other than a a few "head shakes."

Kali Ross says the queer community is not going to disappear. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The march was part of a week of all-ages events hosted by the P.E.I. Transgender Network called "Break the Cis-tem." Fusca said they hope to have similar events in the future.

Kali Ross, who sits on the board of the P.E.I. Transgender Network, said there have always been queer and transgender people in the community, and always will be.

"No matter the hatred that people spread and the bigotry, that does not erase the trans community, the queer community, no matter what," they said. "So, it's really important that we're here and we're … spreading that message and taking space up."