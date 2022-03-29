P.E.I. Transgender Network gets official non-profit status

A grassroots organization which has been supporting the Island's trans and gender-diverse community over the last several years is taking a big step toward expanding its mission.

The P.E.I. Transgender Network was created in 2017 to address gaps in available supports for transgender Islanders and their families.

On Monday, the network announced it will be officially incorporating as a non-profit organization, which means it will be able to apply for grants and other sources of funding which it had previously not been able to access.

"It really validates a lot of the work that's been going on over the past few years," said Aly Inman, who is now employed full-time as PEITN's executive director — thanks in part to some funding from the province and PEERS Alliance.

"It gives us so many opportunities to expand what we've been growing on our own with little support. And now having those supports in place to actually really expedite and expand the programs and expand our reach to people on P.E.I. who would benefit from our services."

Advocacy and peer support

PEITN has so far been run by a group of dedicated volunteers. The organization currently offers peer support and a wide array of other resources.

The network has also advocated for more supports for the Island's trans community, including expanding funding and access to gender-affirming surgeries.

Inman said the network will continue the work it's already been doing as a non-profit.

"For us, our big pillars really are being advocates for the trans community on P.E.I., providing peer support," Inman said.

"We're really working on, right now, creating our own training and education resources … in particular that would pertain to P.E.I.-specific context, because there's lots of resources out there if you want to go find them. But it's always going to be better if it's something that really relates to the context in which you exist."

The PEITN has established a board of directors which will be working in creating its initial bylaws and policies.

It says it plans to have community input and a general meeting as soon as possible.