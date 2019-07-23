Transgender musical hits stage for P.E.I. Pride

Andrew Morrisey in the title role of Hedwig. (Hedwig and the Angry Inch/Facebook)

The transgender rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch is coming to Charlottetown for a two-night engagement starting Wednesday evening for Pride week, with Maritimer Andrew Morrisey in the title role of Hedwig.

The Tony Award-winning cult classic originally opened in 1998 Off-Broadway and was revived to great acclaim on Broadway in 2014 by Neil Patrick Harris of television's How I Met Your Mother fame.

"It's been such a dream role of mine for many years, it's such a gift, and I'm so excited to bring it to Charlottetown this week," said Morrisey, in an interview with CBC Radio: Mainstreet P.E.I. host Matt Rainnie.

Morrisey is originally from Truro, N.S., and is now based in New York, and is bringing Hedwig to audiences across Canada this summer including Halifax last week and Montreal for Pride in August.

The production raises important questions about gender, identity and acceptance with overriding messages of love and redemption.

'Speaks to everyone'

The story follows Hedwig, born a boy named Hansel in East Berlin. He meets a man and they wish to marry but the state requires Hansel to have a sex change operation. The surgeon botches the operation, but the two marry and escape East Berlin. Now named Hedwig, her husband leaves her upon their arrival in the U.S.

The musical is a rock concert within a show, Morrisey said, with Hedwig telling the stories of her life through song.

Neil Patrick Harris in a scene from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, at the Belasco Theatre in New York. He won a Tony Award for best leading actor in a musical for the role in 2014. (Bryan-Brown/Boneau/Associated Press)

Morrisey said he fell in love with the musical when he stumbled across a movie version at a video rental store more than a decade ago.

"There's a reason why it's become such a cult classic," he said. "I think it speaks to everyone — we see this character who is different from us, from most people, and we fall in love with her."

"People are left with the message that we're more alike than we are different," Morrisey said. "It's quite beautiful."

'Born to play a role'

A four-piece band of East Coast-based musicians is also part of the show.

"It's so great that I get to be a part of bringing this important show that questions gender and sexual identity — it's really very special," Morrisey said.

Theatre magazine Broadway World gave this production a thumbs up, saying "Hedwig is a difficult role but he was able to flawlessly balance the character's seductive moves and humour with heart on sleeve emotions. Some actors are born to play a role — Morrisey was meant for Hedwig. Move over, Neil!"

The show will play Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the Delta Hotel.

