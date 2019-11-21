11 people losing jobs as Transcontinental closing P.E.I. printing plant

Eleven employees will lose their jobs with the closure of the Transcontinental printing plant in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., according to Katherine Chartrand, senior director of corporate communications at TC Transcontinental.

The company announced the closure will take place by the end of January 2020, in a news release Thursday.

In the same release, the company announced "a reorganization of activities" at the Transcontinental Halifax plant.

Last year, 10 employees at the Borden-Carleton plant were laid off after it was announced that The Guardian and Journal Pioneer would no longer be printed at that facility and would instead be printed in Halifax.

The company says this latest decision is in line with priorities to optimize its printing platform.

Ten employees were laid off at the P.E.I. plant last year. (Google Street View)

"We conducted an analysis of our printing operations in Atlantic Canada and regretfully concluded that volumes at Transcontinental Prince Edward Island did not justify keeping the plant running," said Brian Reid, president of TC Transcontinental Printing, in the release.

"Together with our customers, we will assess alternate printing solutions available to them — either within TC Transcontinental's network or with another provider. Our goal is to do everything possible to support them in their transition."

