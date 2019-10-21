New portion of Trans-Canada Highway opens on P.E.I.

The final phase of the highway bypass in Cornwall, P.E.I., officially opened to traffic Monday morning, though some took a ride on the new section of road over the weekend.

After about three years and some traffic tie-ups along the way, the project is complete on the newly-realigned Trans-Canada Highway from Clyde River to North River.

The new stretch of highway has three overpasses, two interchanges and a major bridge structure over Clyde River.

There are some changes to the North River roundabout, and Transportation officials are asking people to slow down, follow the signs and give themselves a few extra minutes to commute.

Work has also begun on greater access and connections to the newly-named Main Street in Cornwall, which used to be part of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Resident reaction

Brenda Bambrick is a Cornwall resident whose home used to be along the Trans-Canada Highway running through the town.

Here it is! New Cornwall bypass opened up on Sunday! Get ready to shave time off the drive between Charlottetown and the Confederation Bridge <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEITraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEITraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/XRqNTGj2ya">pic.twitter.com/XRqNTGj2ya</a> —@CBCJRobertson

She said with the realignment, she is hoping Cornwall will be a bit quieter.

"The trucks go all night long and the traffic usually starts at 5:30 in the morning," Bambrick said.

She said she noticed a decrease in traffic as soon as the new portion of highway was open, diverting most traffic from the town at the North River roundabout.

"We thought there was an accident or something because the traffic wasn't going through very fast, or very much."

Bambrick said she discovered the new section of highway was open and took a drive on it.

"It was smooth," she said, adding she had no trouble getting on and off that portion of road.

"Just follow the signs and watch your lanes," she advised.

Bambrick said she hopes the realignment will allow her to get more sleep — she works shift work at a nursing home that often includes late nights and early mornings.

"I'm hoping I am going to have a much better sleep this afternoon," she said.

