1 dead in Trans-Canada Highway collision

One driver is dead and another has been transported to hospital following an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Charlottetown Tuesday morning.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said the accident happened at about 8 a.m. on Route 1 in Hampton.

"Road conditions at the time were not ideal with the heavy rains," said Gunn.

"There's a lot of pooling of water on Prince Edward Island roads and this may be a contributing factor to the collision. One of the vehicles crossed into the travelling path of another vehicle."

The drivers were the lone occupants of both vehicles, said Gunn. One driver died at the scene, and the other was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 10:30 a.m., the highway remained closed while the investigation into the cause of the collision was investigated.