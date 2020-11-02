Dozens from Charlottetown neighbourhood demonstrate over planned development

Dozens of people from a Charlottetown neighbourhood demonstrated in front of city hall Monday afternoon, ahead of a planning board meeting, over a new development the residents say will bring increased traffic to the area.

The development on Trainor Street would be three buildings, a mix of townhouses and apartments. Each building would have 20 units, for a total of 60.

The buildings would be built behind Royalty Maple Cottages on Malpeque Road, at the corner of Trainor Street and Katie Drive. The main entry and exit for the buildings would be onto Trainor Street.

In June, council voted to approve the consolidation of two lots to accommodate the construction of the buildings. Since then, an application for reconsideration was submitted by a group of residents in the area asking council to take a second look at that decision.

"Our neighborhood of 145 homes has a number of small children. We have no sidewalks, there is a sufficient amount of traffic now," said organizer John Barrett.

"To add the number of cars 60 apartments would generate to the traffic, to the safety and just, you know, to the peacefulness of the neighborhood is of a great concern to everyone that lives there."

Yvonne Riu has lived in the neighbourhood for three years. She says there are lots of kids living there and is worried about what more traffic in the area might mean for their safety. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"We have a lot of young kids in this area and we [are] concerned about that it's going to be not that safe for the kids," said Yvonne Riu, who's been in the neighbourhood since 2017.

Resident Michael Murphy said, "the additional traffic into [the] neighborhood will not benefit the neighborhood in any way."

'Our neighbourhood of 145 homes has a number of small children. We have no sidewalks, there is sufficient amount of traffic now," says organizer John Barrett. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Demonstrators all said they're not against the development itself but want the traffic redirected to Malpeque Road instead.

Previously the city had said a study done in the area, paid for by the developer, found the buildings would have no significant impact on traffic, and that the neighbourhood has the capacity to handle more vehicles on the street.

The city has also said it could add sidewalks, speed bumps or more signs in the area to address any safety concerns.

Council to decide if it will reconsider

During its meeting Monday, the planning board voted to recommend to city council that it should reconsider its decision to consolidate the two lots needed for the development to go ahead.

"There has been some feeling out there that things weren't handled the way they would like them handled," said planning board chair, Mike Duffy.

The buildings would be constructed behind Royalty Maple Cottages on Malpeque Road, at the corner of Trainor Street and Katie Drive. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"We discussed the pros and cons and the complaints that came in and the issues that were discussed and the concerns that people have with what has gone on in the past and it's been decided by the majority of the people on planning board that they would agree to send a recommendation to council to reconsider the Trainor Street lot consolidation."

Duffy said members of the board voted 6-1 in favour of putting forward the recommendation. One board member declared a conflict of interest and did not vote.

He said the planning board recommendation will now go before council for a decision during its next regular meeting on Nov. 9.

