'I like old stuff': Mechanic restores old amusement park train

The old train that once amused visitors at a local campground on P.E.I. has a new name and a new home.

The 'Vacationland Express' is now called the 'Cherry Hill Express' and the recently restored amusement park ride is currently occupying a good chunk of Fabian Myers's front yard, in Cherry Hill — near Mount Stewart.

The Cherry Hill Express is decked out for the holidays. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I think it's pretty cool, especially when you see people driving by. They stop. Windows are going down. Out comes the camera, click, click, click," said Myers.

Myers purchased the train in August after his wife, Debbie spotted it rusting in a field. An automobile mechanic by trade, he spent the fall rebuilding and repainting the locomotive.

The old Vacationland Express had seen better days. (Michael Myers/Submitted Photo)

The train was once powered by a working engine and ran on steel tracks back in the days when it took kids for rides at Vacationland Campground in Brackley Beach. It was old for scrap years ago and passed through a couple of owners before coming to Myers.

The train is not Myers's first fixer-upper. He has also restored a sleigh and horse-drawn buggy.

A horse drawn sleigh, restored by Myers, is kept in his workshop to better preserve it. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I like the old stuff," said Myers. "Especially made on P.E.I. ... When we finished this, we went wow, there's something that's been saved."

Myers is now toying with the idea of putting a working engine back in the train.

Fabian Myers also fixed up this horse-drawn buggy. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I know the boys down at the lawnmower races want me to put an engine on it so we can drive it around. I don't know about that yet, but we'll see."

Myers has no plans to install tracks for the train, he says. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Myers says he has no plans to install railroad tracks in his yard.

"It's hard enough to keep the grass cut," he said.

"I like my toys," says Myers, "I have one or two, yes." (Brian Higgins/CBC)

