Trailside warning Islanders about bogus ticket sellers

Trailside Music Hall in Charlottetown has heard of a couple of instances of people trying to sell fake tickets to its concerts, and says there is an easy way to check if an online sale offer is real.

Pat Deighan, co-owner of Trailside Music Hall, said they have heard about two instances of ticket fraud. In one case the person realized it was a fake and let Trailside know about it. In the other, Trailside refunded the bogus ticket, but the person did not get to see the show because it was sold out.

Deighan said the two cases they heard about were both through Facebook, and it was pretty easy to spot as a fraud with a close look.

"Oddly enough if you follow their account it's linked to somebody in Texas with no photos on it other than like maybe one profile picture, and no history to it," he said.

"It's pretty obviously a fake account, but if you're not paying close attention you can definitely get burned."

Check with the box office

He suspects these are people who scour the internet for sold-out shows, believing they can find people who would be desperate for tickets.

Deighan suggests if you want to buy tickets from someone online that you should first check in with the Trailside box office, because they have records of the people who are legitimate ticket holders.

The box office is open seven days a week, and Deighan said they are happy to confirm legitimate tickets in an effort to prevent online fraud.

