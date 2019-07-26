Trailer troubles: Property owner forced to remove RV calls for rule change

A property owner in Argyle Shore, P.E.I., says the provincial government should change its rules around where travel trailers can be set up.

That's after the government forced John Sellar and two others to remove their trailers from their lots earlier this summer, following complaints from some other property owners in their cottage subdivision.

"[I was] surprised and upset," he said.

Sellar said he and the other two property owners — who declined to be interviewed — had their trailers set up for years, complete with water, sewer, electrical hookups and attached decks.

He said the trailers were the only accommodations on the other owners' lots.

Although, Sellar has a cottage on his lot as well as a trailer and said he used it for extra accommodations when friends and family visited. He said he never thought he was breaking any rules.

"When you travel the coastal areas of P.E.I., and inland too, you'll see RV trailers located on private property throughout the Island," said Sellar.

"So the big surprise as a property owner is this obscure legislation … I think if enough residents and property owners become aware of this legislation, there'll be a small outcry."

'I don't see the reasoning'

That legislation is found in P.E.I.'s Planning Act Subdivision and Development Regulations.

It reads: "No person shall place a travel trailer as the main or accessory use on any lot or parcel of land without first obtaining a development permit, other than in a travel trailer park where utility services are provided."

John Sellar looks through the provincial regulations. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

Even if a permit for a travel trailer is granted, it's only valid for 120 days and "shall not be renewed," the rule says.

P.E.I.'s manager of provincial planning Dale McKeigan said his department responds to dozens of complaints a year about travel trailers in places without a valid permit.

"You as a cottage owner buy with the notion that beside you is going to be cottages," said McKeigan.

It's not like a subdivision in a suburb. — John Sellar

"The reason why the regulations say the travel trailers are temporary is to keep and maintain the integrity of what the subdivision was approved for."

McKeigan said that the rule, essentially, allows people an opportunity to "buy a cottage and to have their property rights and property investment protected."

Sellar said he understands the desire to keep trailers out of year-round, residential neighbourhoods.

"But in recreational coastal areas, and seasonal cottage subdivisions, I don't see the reasoning quite frankly," he said. "A lot of them have unpaved driveways, dirt lanes … it's not like a subdivision in a suburb."

Better education

One of the other property owners told CBC News he has approached government officials, requesting that legislation change to allow trailers in seasonal subdivisions.

John Sellar is currently storing his travel trailer on a relative's property. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Sellar said if that doesn't happen, he'd like the province to better educate the public on the rules before more people invest in seasonal lots and trailers.

McKeigan acknowledged his department has heard concerns from the public that the rules aren't clear or widely enforced.

He said while there are only enough resources to enforce the regulations when complaints come in, his department is looking into how to better educate Islanders.

