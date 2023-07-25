Pedestrian dies after trailer breaks loose in Charlottetown

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning when a trailer broke loose from the truck that was hauling it, according to Charlottetown police.

A 57-year-old woman was walking when the accident occurred at around 7:45 a.m. AT on Mount Edward Road, north of Belvedere Avenue.

The pickup truck was heading north when the trailer became detached and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was killed, while the driver of the pickup was not injured.

Charlottetown police were still on the scene investigating as of midday. Mount Edward Road remained closed between Belvedere Avenue and Fairview Drive.

Police are asking any witnesses, in particular anyone with dashboard footage, to contact them.