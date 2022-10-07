Tragic death of P.E.I. teen prompts calls to stop parties on rural road

Just days after a P.E.I. teenager was struck by a pickup truck and killed on Wharf Road in Alexandra, the community's council and the provincial government are looking for ways to prevent another tragedy like it.

Alexandra's council held a public meeting Thursday to discuss how to put a stop to the frequent late night partying by young people at the end of Wharf Road near the beach.

Fifteen-year-old Chailo Jadis was one of a few dozen young people there last Saturday night, when she was struck, shortly after RCMP officers had arrived to break up the party.

"Everyone here is absolutely devastated by the news," said Melody vanOmme, Alexandra's mayor. "So that's really a reason we wanted to go forward with this meeting tonight ... We want to do whatever we can as a community to make sure this doesn't happen again."

'It's almost every weekend now'

The mayor, other councillors, and some of the dozen community members at Thursday's meeting spoke of how common the parties have become.

Some who live near Wharf Road said they regularly see parents dropping their teens off at the top of the road, while other vehicles head to the shore and stay.

On some nights, they said, there have been "hundreds" of young people gathered there.

"Before, there'd be a grad party, then through the summer there'd be one or two other parties as well. But it's almost every weekend now," said vanOmme. "They're getting a little bit more loud, a little bit more aggressive. So something like this happened, and we really have to see what we can do."

Fifteen-year-old Chailo Jadis from Abegweit First Nation was killed after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night. The community has renamed a new youth centre in her honour. (submitted)

Wharf Road is public and owned by the province, so Alexandra's council doesn't have the power to make any changes or restrict access to it.

Following Thursday's meeting, vanOmme said her council will likely ask the provincial government to install a gate at the top of the road, that's closed at night, along with signage indicating the road is for "day use only."

"It's a right for every Islander to be able to access the water. There's private land down that road. They have a right of way on that road. We have fishers that go down there. They have leases down there. We can't block their access. So the idea of a gate was really a nighttime thing, when that's not going to affect anyone," the mayor said.

Stronger enforcement?

One couple who lives near the road suggested stronger enforcement by police is what's most needed to put a stop to the partying, and keep young people safe.

The mayor's not so sure.

"They've been great to respond to the calls that have been made to them for sure," she said. "I think if there is a trouble spot they're aware of, that there could be more of presence for sure. But I also realize resources are spread thin. So I do believe they're doing the best they can."

Community members in Alexandra say parties here, at the end of Wharf Road near the the beach, have become more frequent and concerning. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Although no RCMP members were at Thursday's council meeting, vanOmme said she was expecting a member to attend.

Speaking to CBC earlier this week, Sgt. Craig Eveleigh said Jadis' tragic death should serve as a cautionary tale for others.

"We're just trying to encourage the parents when they're dropping their kids off to these field parties, that they know what they're dropping them off to. Sometimes they're supervised. Sometimes they're not," said Eveleigh.

"We don't condone underage drinking. So we're very proactive in that regard. if we know there's a party where there's underage drinking, we're going to have to go in and deal with it."

In addition to holding a community meeting on the issue, Melody vanOmme, Alexandra's mayor, met with the area's MLA and P.E.I.'s transportation minister this week to discuss how to address partying concerns, and ensure people's safety on Wharf Road. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Province looking at options

Earlier this week, vanOmme met with the area's MLA Michele Beaton, and transportation minister Cory Deagle to discuss the community's concerns.

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the transportation department said officials are "currently assessing what options it can look at to improve safety."

At this point, there's no clear timeline for if, or when, any changes will be made.