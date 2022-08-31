More traffic headaches coming for Stratford drivers 

There are more traffic headaches coming for people who travel through Stratford.

The province has announced that repairs to the road surface of the pedestrian underpass along Route 1 will require some big changes in traffic for a 10-day period, starting Sept. 6.

"We have about a week and a half worth of work to do on the back walls of the structure before we do the final paving for this project," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer with the province.

"We should see just minor delays if any. But traffic will see a little bit of a change on the outbound."

To complete the work and manage traffic through the construction zone, changes will be made to the intersection of Route 1 and the Stratford Road.

Traffic travelling in the far-right eastbound lane of Route 1 approaching the intersection will only be permitted to turn right onto Stratford Road.

All through traffic must use the centre lane only.

Yeo said the contractor will be on site after rush-hour traffic so that the two lanes heading into Charlottetown remain open. They will close down to a single lane from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"That's obviously to allow the crews to be able to get the work done. We have to do work on the four lanes of traffic," he said.

Signage will be in place to let motorists know about the changes.

Pedestrians and cyclists will not be impacted by the work.

'Short-term pain for long-term gain'

Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden said the repairs are needed to make the underpass safer. (CBC)

Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden said the repairs are needed to make the underpass safer.

"The lighting is going to be much better," he said. "It's always been a complaint about people not having the lighting along the Trans-Canada Highway here because they go from bright lights in the city to complete darkness. That's been a long-standing issue with the Department of Transportation. So we're really happy to have that addressed."

He said the the town has received some minor complaints that the construction projects have made driving in the area more difficult.

Residents of Stratford and eastern P.E.I. have had to contend with months of construction on the Hillsborough Bridge, which connects Charlottetown to Stratford.

That work wrapped up earlier this summer. Then work began on a $5-million dual-lane roundabout near the intersection of Trans-Canada Highway and Kinlock Road.

The complaints have been passed along to the Department of Transportation. But Ogden said it's all about "short-term pain for long-term gain."

"This is going to be our downtown. There's a billion dollars' worth of development going into this area," he said.

"All this infrastructure is required to be in place for that new downtown, for those 230,000 square feet of commercial space and the almost 2,000 residential units that are going to be added ... It sets us up for the future."

Work on the underpass should be wrapped up Sept. 16.