Roundabout construction expected to cause traffic delays in Stratford

Construction on the roundabout in Stratford, P.E.I., along the Trans-Canada Highway is expected to cause delays.

Officials with the Department of Transportation say the project is "entering a new phase" and there may be periods of two-way, one-lane traffic while work is completed.

"We are trying to maintain two-way traffic through the site at all times, but we do have to stop traffic to let the construction contractors, equipment in and out," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer with the province.

Delays are expected starting Monday and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The work consists of constructing the centre portion of the roundabout and the curbed islands, he said.

Work on this phase is expected to be finished by the end of October, Yeo said.

"We can't really start the fourth leg of the roundabout until the fire hall is able to move into its new location," he said.

