Traffic lights from last century being replaced in Charlottetown

The City of Charlottetown has a contract out to install new traffic lights at three major intersections downtown.

Public works manager Scott Adams says the lights at Kent and Great George, Kent and Prince, and Euston at Spring Park are up to 25 years old.

They're being replaced with traffic lights that will have LED bulbs lighting them, and they will be better positioned.

"On a couple of the roads, for instance, at the intersection of Great George and Kent Street, instead of one of the signal heads being at the side of the road like it currently is the traffic signal head is going to be over the top of the lane, so it's just more visible as you're approaching the intersection," said Adams.

The city is aiming to get at least one of the intersections done this month, and even possibly two before winter weather arrives.

Adams said there will be lots of advance notice given to motorists when the work is scheduled, to minimize traffic disruption during installation.

