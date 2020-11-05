North River construction causes hour-long backup for morning commuters

Traffic was jammed along the North River Causeway Wednesday morning due to construction to replace twin stormwater culverts under Capital Drive.

Some commuters coming into Charlottetown said they were delayed up to an hour.

"I was expecting an extra 10-15 minutes, not an extra hour," said Justin Moores. "Typical big-city traffic in a small city."

The section from North River Road up to the Maypoint roundabout is expected to be closed for up to five weeks to complete the project.

Scott Adams, manager of public works with the city of Charlottetown, said the decision was made during the last inspection to do the work as soon as possible.

Detours will be in place for up to five weeks as construction continues. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"Some of the timber could separate as such and let some sediment go between the boards and, you know, causing sinkholes and things like that. Things we don't want to see pop up in the winter or any time of year," he said.

"So before it got any worse we wanted to make sure that the public, travelling public, is safe while travelling this road."

Adams said a full closure of the road was the fastest way to complete the project.

Traffic is being detoured from the Maypoint roundabout toward the Charlottetown bypass to the new Leon's intersection.

Those travelling from Charlottetown toward Cornwall will need to enter the Maypoint roundabout via Upton Road.

Businesses within the construction zone will remain open and accessible.

