Displaced left intersection, roundabout may be coming to Malpeque Road

Big changes are coming to one of the main arteries into Charlottetown along Route 2, the Malpeque Road.

The province is planning to construct a second displaced left intersection at the bypass and Malpeque Road, near Leon's. That would be similar to the displaced left now in place at St. Peters Road and the bypass, heading east.

There are also plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Malpeque and Sherwood roads.

But those won't happen for a couple of years.

Kyle Thistle, who lives near the Sherwood Road intersection, says he wants to see the plans moved up, so residents don't have to wait two to three years for changes he says are badly needed now.

'When is that being built?'

"It takes three, four, five times longer to get through that set of lights," Thistle said.

(Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"I know they are talking about a roundabout but in the long term, roundabouts are great, but when is that being built?"

The province is planning to construct left turning lanes next spring along Malpeque Road at the intersections of Penny Lane and Countryview Drive.

Provincial officials say as the city grows, the province may look at lights or another roundabout at those intersections down the road.

In a statement, the province said it "has been working with traffic design consultants and will continue to have discussions with the City of Charlottetown as further development takes place in this area."

'You really can't walk anywhere'

Barbara Prowse has watched her neighbourhood grow quickly, very quickly.

Barbara Prowse says she's not only worried about increased traffic but also the lack of options for people who want to walk or bike. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

She's not only worried about increased traffic but also the lack of options for people who want to walk or bike.

"It's safe as long as you have a vehicle, cause you really can't walk anywhere," said Prowse.

"There's no streets you can cross. You can't access the main part of the city without a vehicle."

The north end of the city, through Winsloe and West Royalty, has seen rapid growth with new businesses, a handful of new apartment buildings, with more on the way, and a massive subdivision.

The Hidden Valley subdivision, now under construction, will eventually be home to nearly 150 new homes.

'It comes down to money'

Cory Deagle, P.E.I.'s transportation minister, said the province is in talks with the federal government on a new infrastructure program. He said the bigger Winsloe projects, like the displaced left and the roundabout, can't go ahead without being cost-shared with Ottawa.

This is a drone photo of the intersection of St. Peters Road and the bypass highway in Charlottetown. A second displaced left may be coming to Malpeque Road and the bypass. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"Next year, just the right and left turns, to help and then the year after that, hopefully, we're going to start addressing each intersection in that corridor," said Deagle.

"Obviously, it comes down to money."

Zack Bell, the MLA for Charlottetown-Winsloe, said he will continue to push his PC government to get the project completed.

"My hope is that it's obviously going to be moved up the ladder, and that's why I continue to advocate, because there is so much development, and development continues to grow in this area," said Bell.

"It's not an area that's just specific for residents of District 10 [Charlottetown-Winsloe], but it is an area that is used by people travelling from western P.E.I. or from the north shore as well."

'It certainly couldn't hurt'

The province says it's too early to say how much all this is going to cost.

Zack Bell, the MLA for Charlottetown-Winsloe, said he will continue to push his PC government to get the project completed. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The province is hoping the feds come out with a new infrastructure program next year, so these upgrades can be cost-shared with the federal government.

Prowse said she knows not everybody loves the changes introduced in East Royalty, where the province's first displaced left intersection was built, but she can't wait for the changes to come to her neighbourhood.

"Seeing how it works and how efficient it is, how readily traffic moves along, I mean it certainly couldn't hurt to put something along those lines on this side of the city."