11 dead so far P.E.I. traffic accidents in 2022
P.E.I. recorded its 11th death on Island roads this week.
4 deaths this summer
The death puts the province on track for an above average number of deaths. Over the previous decade P.E.I. has recorded an average of just over 13 per year.
