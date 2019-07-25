Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

11 dead so far P.E.I. traffic accidents in 2022

P.E.I. recorded its 11th death on Island roads this week.

4 deaths this summer

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
There have been 10 accidents leading to the 11 deaths. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

P.E.I. recorded its 11th death on Island roads last week.

The death puts the province on track for an above average number of deaths. Over the previous decade P.E.I. has recorded an average of just over 13 per year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now