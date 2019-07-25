11 dead so far P.E.I. traffic accidents in 2022

P.E.I. recorded its 11th death on Island roads this week.

The death puts the province on track for an above average number of deaths. Over the previous decade P.E.I. has recorded an average of just over 13 per year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.