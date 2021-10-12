Tragic weekend brings traffic fatalities on P.E.I. to 15 for the year so far
Five fatalities on P.E.I. roads in just three days has brought the number of traffic deaths on the Island to 15 in 2021.
In the last decade an average of 13.6 people have died annually in traffic accidents
That is a little over the average of the last decade. From 2011-20 an average of 13.6 people died annually on Island roads.
The five recent fatalities occurred in four separate accidents.
|A single vehicle accident in Scotchfort Monday.
|An ATV rolled over at a highway intersection near Tignish Sunday.
|A woman and child died in a head-on collision Sunday.
|A motorcycle struck a car in Summerside Saturday.
The head-on collision Sunday was the only one this year with multiple deaths.
|Jan. 29
|Pedestrian death in Summerside.
|Feb. 18
|Snowmobile driver dies while crossing highway near Cornwall.
|April 15
|87-year-old dies days after two vehicle collision
|May 8
|Car strikes telephone pole in Springhill.
|May 31
|Boy dies when ATV rolls over in West Prince.
|June 12
|Two-vehicle collision in Primrose.
|June 22
|Vehicle strikes tree in Union.
|Aug. 28
|Motorcycle collides with pickup truck in Pleasant Grove.
|Sept. 1
|Vehicle goes off road and hits culvert.
|Oct. 12
|Vehicle strikes utility pole in Charlottetown and ends up in river.
The number of traffic fatalities on P.E.I. is trending downward.
In 2001-10 the average number of annual deaths was 16.7.
