Tragic weekend brings traffic fatalities on P.E.I. to 15 for the year so far

Five fatalities on P.E.I. roads in just three days has brought the number of traffic deaths on the Island to 15 in 2021.

That is a little over the average of the last decade. From 2011-20 an average of 13.6 people died annually on Island roads.

The five recent fatalities occurred in four separate accidents.

The head-on collision Sunday was the only one this year with multiple deaths.

The number of traffic fatalities on P.E.I. is trending downward.

In 2001-10 the average number of annual deaths was 16.7.