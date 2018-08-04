Traffic delays expected on Charlottetown bypass

Traffic delays are expected on the Charlottetown bypass next week.

Asphalt cold planing and paving will begin on Aug. 6 around two intersections on the bypass, the province says.

To minimize traffic delays, work on the intersection of Route 1 and St. Peters Road will occur on Aug. 6 and 7 outside times of peak traffic flow — from 6 p.m. until late evening, according to a government news release.

Temporary lighting, signage, and traffic control personnel will be in place. Traffic will be reduced to one lane going both ways during construction hours. Delays can be expected, the province said.

Work on the intersection of Route 1 and Mt. Edward Road will begin Aug. 8 during normal working hours. Two-way, one-lane traffic will be maintained during construction hours at this intersection, as well.

Work is expected to be complete on Aug. 10.

