'Adding more cars to this street is insanity': Neighbours cite traffic concerns with proposed development
Developer wants to expand an apartment building with 6 new 3-bedroom units
Some residents who live near a proposed apartment building expansion in Charlottetown told CBC the street is already too congested to handle more residents.
An 11-unit development proposal was approved by Charlottetown city council for the property at 71 and 73 Upper Prince St.
Martha Deacon lives right next door to the property. She's concerned about how congested the street gets during pick up and drop off at Prince Street School, which is directly across the street.
"I am not, emphatically, not opposed to increasing densification of rental units in the downtown area," said Deacon.
"However, we must pay more than lip service to the safety of our children, and adding more cars to this street is insanity."
Traffic troubles
Most of the concerns raised by residents have more to do with the traffic congestion on the narrow street than the details of the proposed expansion.
Shawn Shea has owned the building for the last 30 years. He told CBC he recognizes residents' concerns, and wants to work with them to find a solution.
"I'm willing to work with a citizen group," said Shea.
"To come up with a list of potential proposals to alleviate concerns of citizens in the area."
The proposed expansion would add six new units to the current five-unit building and provide off-street parking on-site for each unit and guests.
Shea told CBC he plans to maintain the historic mansard roof and cedar clapboard, while making use of the spacious backyard.
Plans for the expansion include three-bedroom units on three floors built adjacent to the existing building.
Though the proposal was approved by council Aug. 12, it may still face challenges if residents opposed to the project take the case to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
