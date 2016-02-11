Two ways to avoid traffic accidents on P.E.I.

CBC News asked P.E.I.'s three largest police forces the number one thing Island drivers should do to avoid accidents.

RCMP, who police most of the Island outside of Charlottetown and Summerside, said people need to slow down.

In an email to CBC News, Sgt. Kevin Baillie said there are two good reasons to slow down.

"The faster you go the more distance you travel during the time it takes to perceive and react to a hazard, the greater distance it takes to stop," said Baillie.

"And, you are going to be more seriously injured if you get in a collision at a higher speed."

On related note, Baillie finds that Island drivers tailgate more often than drivers in other provinces he has lived in, a problem made worse if you're driving too fast.

City police agree

Police in both Summerside and Charlottetown came back with the same answer.

Also, drivers need to stop texting and driving.

Sgt. Brad McConnell in Charlottetown said police receive a lot of complaints about people on handheld devices.

"It's all demographics we're hearing about," said McConnell.

"It's not just the younger people that some might assume. You know, we're hearing complaints of all ages participating in this kind of activity."

While the complaints indicate this illegal behaviour is common, McConnell said it is hard to charge people. Witnesses are reluctant to go through with the court process, and it's difficult for police to observe the behaviour themselves.

McConnell said he believes it will take a community effort to stop the practice.

