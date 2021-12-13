Construction association offers workshop for Charlottetown students to learn trades in

The P.E.I. Construction Association is giving a Charlottetown school's trade program a boost.

Starting in February, high school students at Immanuel Christian School will be using the association's indoor workshop under the tutelage of local red-seal tradespeople.

Principal Tom Deelstra said the school had been offering the new program outdoors, since there was no space for a shop in their building.

"They've been using a section our yard, and they keep their tools all stored in our shed securely," he said. "They've been building things like chairs, Adirondack chairs, some end tables. And so they just have to move their equipment in and out when it is their class time."

But with the colder winter months approaching, the school was looking for somebody in the community to build some sort of shelter so the course could continue.

Instead, the P.E.I. Construction Association offered its facilities, which students will be able to use for free.

"Dreaming up this program last year, to imagine that we'll be going to a fully stocked facility with qualified instructors was beyond our wildest imaginations," Deelstra said.

"We will supply the supplies, but they'll be able to use the facilities and the tools there for free."

Eleven students are currently taking the course, but Deelstra predicts more will sign on now.

He said the opportunity is invaluable for students looking to get into the trades once they graduate.

"We know that we have students who will be going into the trades after high school, and we really wanted to be able to help equip them at this stage of their educational journey," Deelstra said.

"For this program to develop the way that it has and to know that will be contributing to this sector, the P.E.I. economy, makes us just really thankful for how this has all come together."