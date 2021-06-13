Tractor-trailer leaves road, catches fire near Scotchfort

A driver suffered minor injuries and his 53-foot commercial tractor-trailer was severely damaged after it left the road and caught fire Saturday on Route 2 near Scotchfort, P.E.I., police say.

RCMP Cpl. Shaun Coady said police were called to the scene shortly before noon. The East River Fire Department and Island EMS were also on scene.

Traffic was diverted on Route 2 for most of the afternoon, Coady said.

"My understanding is that it was destined for the Magdalen Islands," he said.

The tractor-trailer went off the road and flipped over before catching fire. (Sarah Keaveney-Voss)

A power pole was also damaged in the accident.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Coady said.

