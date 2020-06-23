No injuries after truck rollover on Cornwall bypass

Passersby on Route 1 between the North River Road roundabout and Cornwall Road exit will notice a large tractor trailer rolled over onto its side.

RCMP say the incident happened around midnight on the Cornwall bypass. Police said they believe the tractor trailer veered off onto the soft shoulder of the road, causing it to roll over.

While nobody was injured, the roadway was closed for several hours overnight, said Const. Jacinthe Richard, who was on the scene in the early morning hours.

"The truck has been removed but the trailer is still there and it will be removed as soon as possible off the roadway," she said.

The contents of the tractor trailer were unloaded onto the road to be picked up. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The contents of the trailer have been removed and stacked on the side of the road to be collected and cleared away.

Although the Cornwall Road exit has reopened, police said the tractor trailer won't be removed from the road until rush hour is over. Traffic is currently being permitted in the area but at reduced speeds.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

