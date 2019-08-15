2 tractor-trailers collide in Hazelgrove

Two tractor-trailers collided in Hazelgrove on Route 2 near Hunter River on Wednesday, according to Queens District RCMP.

RCMP responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. The trucks left the road and ended up in the ditch after the collision, Sgt. Leanne Butler said.

Butler said the crash is still under investigation, but one of the trucks was headed eastbound and the driver was turning into a lane and "had to take a large swing to get into the lane, and the other truck collided with the side of him."

One of the drivers was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Island EMS and the New Glasgow Fire Department were also at the scene.

Tow tucks were still trying to clear at least one truck from the scene on Thursday. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

Butler said police remained on the scene for a few hours while tow trucks tried to clear the accident, but were unable to.

The trucks were back on the scene to try again Thursday morning.

