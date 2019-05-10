P.E.I. tractor destroyed by fire

Nearly a dozen firefighters spent between about 40 minutes putting out the fire, according to the Kensington Fire Department. (Submitted by Kent MacLaren/Facebook )

A tractor in South Freetown, P.E.I., was completely destroyed after being engulfed in flames Friday morning.

Rodney Hickey, chief of the Kensington Fire Department, says the call came in close to noon on Friday.

Nearly a dozen firefighters spent between about 40 minutes putting the fire out. RCMP were on scene as well.

Hickey says no one was injured in the fire.

