Red Shores to honour employee killed in motorcycle collision

A special trackside ceremony will be held Monday night at Red Shores to honour Ryan Mullally, who was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

Mullaly, a 33-year-old from Kingston, P.E.I., was the track specialist at the harness racing venue.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the race day broadcast at redshores.ca.

Charlottetown police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. They said the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Upton Road and Milky Way at about 11:19 p.m.

Police are awaiting a report from the accident reconstruction team.

More from CBC P.E.I.