Highway accident prompts Code Orange at Charlottetown hospital

Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital activated Code Orange protocols Monday evening in response to a motor vehicle accident.

The Code Orange was called at 6:20 p.m.

Four people arrived in the emergency department as the result of a motor vehicle accident, according to a release from the province, and additional resources were needed to deal with the victims.

Both frontline and support staff responded by coming into the hospital, said the release.

RCMP told CBC News a serious accident forced the closure of the highway at Tracadie Cross at 5:20 p.m.

It happened at the intersection of Route 218 and Blooming Point Road. The two-vehicle collision sent four to hospital with undetermined injuries.

For privacy reasons, the hospital did not provide any further details of the accident. The Code Orange was lifted at 8:45 p.m.