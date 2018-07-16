Maritime seafood exports to Japan should increase with TPP, says ambassador

Japan's ambassador to Canada expects to see more seafood from the Maritimes exported to his country once the Trans-Pacific Partnership is signed.

Japan and Canada are among those still committed to the trade agreement.

Ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane said he sees clear benefits for the Maritimes in the deal.

"When it takes effect, the tariff on moules [mussels], crabs and lobster, will right away go down to zero," said Ishikane.

"That will be good for P.E.I., Nova Scotia, the region."

Ishikane was on P.E.I. for meetings with the provincial government and local businesses.

