21 months in jail for man who beat up, confined teen girl

A Kings County man who beat up a young teenage girl and wouldn't let her go until police intervened, has been sentenced to 21 months in jail.

The girl, who cannot be identified by court order, was left bloodied and bruised and "feared for her life" during the Dec. 7 incident, according to an agreed statement of facts read in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Charlottetown Wednesday.

"Clearly this was not a low-end assault. She suffered serious injuries. She had cuts and black eyes. It's disturbing to see," Crown prosecutor Nathan Beck told court.

Aaron Clifford Townshend, 24, of Rollo Bay West, had pleaded guilty at an earlier court appearance to assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and uttering a death threat.

Townshend was also accused of pointing a firearm at the girl. That charge was stayed. Court heard it was a replica rifle.

Fall down stairs

Events surrounding the incident were part of the agreed statement of facts Beck read aloud in court. Court heard Townshend had a run-in with police Dec. 6 in Charlottetown.

An off-duty RCMP officer happened to see Townshend on a residential street "screaming" at the girl. The officer saw Townshend shove her with his hands. On questioning, the girl told the officer they were arguing over a cell phone. Townshend was allowed to go on his way.

I'm sure she will not forget what happened to her for a very long time. — Justice Nancy Key

Later that evening, court heard, Townshend and the girl went to his home in Rollo Bay West. In the early hours of Dec. 7, Townshend "caused the girl to fall down a flight of stairs," according to the agreed facts.

The girl later told investigators she wasn't sure if Townshend had pushed her intentionally. At the bottom of the stairs, Townshend "punched the girl in the eye with his closed fist" according to the agreed facts, and then banged her head against a portable generator in the house, causing injuries to her face and head.

Girl sent text to mother

Later that night the girl went to an upstairs bedroom in Townshend's house and began texting family and friends, telling them what had happened. She sent a photo of her bloodied face to her mother, who called RCMP.

Townshend had a "replica AK-47 pellet gun," Beck told court. When Townshend found out the girl had been sending texts, "he said he'd kill her if she tried to leave," Beck said.

I understand my actions have caused a lot of grief and misery — Aaron Townshend

RCMP responded with officers wearing body armour and carrying carbine rifles. They contacted Townshend by phone and he came out of the house when asked. RCMP found the replica gun outside the bedroom. The girl was under a blanket on a bed.

The girl was taken to hospital in Charlottetown for assessment and left against doctors' advice, according to the facts.

'Facts are quite grim'

Townshend has remained in custody since his arrest Dec. 7. His defence lawyer told court he's getting treatment for addictions and mental-health problems and has completed his high school GED and hopes to attend college to learn a trade.

"The facts are quite grim ... I do not try to trivialize it in any way," defence lawyer Jared Kelly told court. "He's remorseful and he takes responsibility."

Townshend stood up and addressed the court before he was sentenced.

"I'd just like to apologize to her, her family, my own. I understand my actions have caused a lot of grief and misery. I am sincerely remorseful," he said.

Justice Nancy Key sentenced Townshend to three years probation after his 21-month jail sentence is served. She did not give Townshend credit for time he has already served in custody. That was part of the joint sentencing recommendation put forward by the defence and prosecution.

The girl continues to suffer from the trauma of that night, according to Key. The justice cited a written statement the girl provided to the court, describing how she has struggled in the months following the incident.

"The offences were violent ... very serious," Key said. "I'm sure she will not forget what happened to her for a very long time."

More P.E.I. news